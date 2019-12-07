BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer - Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads

BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer Plot synopsis: At a critical point in the Korean War, a small, inexperienced battalion of student soldiers are tasked with liberating the strategic location of Incheon.

With little ammunition, low food supplies and second-hand weapons, the soldiers head for the frontlines of Jangsari beach.

Based on the true story of forgotten heroes of the Korean War, can the student soldiers successfully carry out their mission and turn the tide of the war?

Directed by Kyung-taek Kwak starring Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads release date January 28, 2020