Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer - Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer - Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads

BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer - Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads

BATTLE OF JANGSARI movie trailer Plot synopsis: At a critical point in the Korean War, a small, inexperienced battalion of student soldiers are tasked with liberating the strategic location of Incheon.

With little ammunition, low food supplies and second-hand weapons, the soldiers head for the frontlines of Jangsari beach.

Based on the true story of forgotten heroes of the Korean War, can the student soldiers successfully carry out their mission and turn the tide of the war?

Directed by Kyung-taek Kwak starring Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Megan Fox, George Eads release date January 28, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

"Battle of Jangsari" - cast: Choi Min Ho, Kim Myung Min, Megan Fox, George Eads, Barri Tsavaris, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim In Kwon, Kwak Si Yang, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Ho Jung, Jang Ji Gun

Battle of Jangsari - cast: Choi Min Ho, Kim Myung Min, Megan Fox, George Eads, Barri Tsavaris, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim In Kwon, Kwak Si Yang, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Ho Jung, Jang Ji Gun*Release date :* January 28, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on a true story of Jangsari Landing Operation,...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Previewchannels

The Preview Channels & Networks BATTLE OF JANGSARI Trailer NEW (2019) Megan Fox WW2 Action Movie HD https://t.co/JebCJxu20B https://t.co/ylrk8AoDHt 19 hours ago

MovieUcs

MovieUCS BATTLE OF JANGSARI Trailer NEW (2019) Megan Fox WW2 Action Movie HD https://t.co/HCrM3Pnoci https://t.co/kYnLD9rYQd 1 week ago

PimbleVehicles

MoviePimble BATTLE OF JANGSARI Trailer NEW (2019) Megan Fox WW2 Action Movie HD https://t.co/cMRn4AQrA4 https://t.co/xWOdYDziaO 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Trailer [Video]'Parasite' Trailer

Parasite Trailer - Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Free Guy movie (2020) - Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi [Video]Free Guy movie (2020) - Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi

Free Guy movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.