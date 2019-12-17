Global  

EMMA movie (2020) - Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth

EMMA movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA.

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town.

In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Directed by Autumn de Wilde starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells release date February 21, 2020 (in select theaters)
