Evil Genius Beer Company

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:30s
The owners at Evil Genius Beer Company are as serious about making their brews as they are coming up with fun names.

Some of the most popular beers are: Purple Monkey Dishwasher, Stacy’s Mom, and #Adulting.

We stopped by with television and radio personality Natalie Egenolf on Marvel Murder Mystery Night to check out the event and learn more about their drinks!
Evil Genius Beer Company

Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC.

Stream Evil Genius Beer Company instantly.




rroundtableshow

