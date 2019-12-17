John Hudson Dilgen's New House

Since he was born, John Hudson Dilgen has lived with epidermolysis bullosa (or EB), a rare skin condition that causes skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

He struggles with the rare disease on a daily basis and turned to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help install a tub in his kitchen.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation did a lot more than a kitchen!

John Hudson now has a new home that is completely accessible and will change his life.

Warning: you are going to need some tissues to watch this sweet boy’s dream come true!