Industrial Innovation with Honda Xcelerator

Honda Xcelerator, a global open innovation program from Honda Innovations, will debut collaborations at CES 2020 with startups focused on augmenting human capabilities and devices that enhance workplace ergonomics for the manufacturing environment.

Honda Xcelerator also will showcase soon-to-be commercialized technologies based on successful collaborations with Drivemode and SoundHound Inc.
