Harford County Couple Awarded Carnegie Medal For Flood Rescue on December 17, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published Harford County Couple Awarded Carnegie Medal For Flood Rescue Kyle Bowman, of Aberdeen, and Melissa Anne Lehew, of Darlington, are being awarded the Carnegie Medal -- which is the highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the group that hands out the awards -- for trying to rescue a 67-year-old man from a flooded road in Bel Air in August 2018. 0

