Study: Eating Chilies Cuts Risk Of Death From Heart Attack And Stroke

For many years, chili has been hailed for its therapeutic properties, and now researchers have found that eating chili peppers regularly can cut the risk of death from heart disease and stroke.



Tweets about this Marvz Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/KWjdbUZBL0 39 seconds ago Dayra Beltre Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/X4hDeIbtaD 3 minutes ago Chris Townsend RT @JerrySteffen: Spicy is Nicey! Did you know eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke? That my kind of study! Me (a… 4 minutes ago al judson Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/cfv6Ze4e5q 9 minutes ago Fidelis Aidelomon Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/nBCgoOUrBW 9 minutes ago Dusan Duke Delic Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/kayp4loB9l 11 minutes ago Fake Gnus 🇺🇸 #MAGA #KAG #Trump2020 RT @DanGonzales7: Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke - CNN https://t.co/2X6mJlosMh Idiots at CNN can’t even spe… 17 minutes ago ANTOINE LABEL NGONGO Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says https://t.co/cGfWGAi6wt 25 minutes ago