This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India

This year Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore has launched the second edition of World of Christmas celebration with the unveiling of the tallest Christmas tree.

Adorned with over 50,000 flickering lights, the 75-feet-tall tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India.

The base of the tree is surrounded by huge installations of reindeers, dancing girls, light houses, cups, candies and kettles.

All the larger-than-life pieces have been hand-cut and painted by Manolo Rubio.

This year brings you a regal and enchanting experience inspired by the 'Fallas' design style with renowned Spanish installation artist Manolo Rubio and Surreal Design studio.

The video was shot on December 16 in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.