Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India

This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India

This year Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore has launched the second edition of World of Christmas celebration with the unveiling of the tallest Christmas tree.

Adorned with over 50,000 flickering lights, the 75-feet-tall tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India.

The base of the tree is surrounded by huge installations of reindeers, dancing girls, light houses, cups, candies and kettles.

All the larger-than-life pieces have been hand-cut and painted by Manolo Rubio.

This year brings you a regal and enchanting experience inspired by the 'Fallas' design style with renowned Spanish installation artist Manolo Rubio and Surreal Design studio.

The video was shot on December 16 in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

durgesh_rahul

Durgesh Rahul This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest - One News Page VIDEO https://t.co/1m9bMIwKzV 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.