Hawaiian Airlines launches non-stop service to Las Vegas

Hawaiian Airlines launches non-stop service to Las Vegas

Hawaiian Airlines launches non-stop service to Las Vegas

Hawaiian Airlines is upping the number of non-stop flights between Maui and Las Vegas to four times a week.

The airlines launched the new non-stop services on Sunday.
