New Scheme Targets Gas Station Customers Who Swipe Credit Cards To Pay

Visa warned customers Monday after learning that cyber crime groups were actively exploiting a weakness in gas station networks to steal customer credit card information.



Recent related videos from verified sources Officials Issue Warning About Credit Card Readers At Gas Stations Pumps Many pumps at gas stations still use the magnetic stripe to process credit cards rather than the encrypted chip option. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:30Published 1 day ago New Jersey Officials Warn About Security Of Gas Station Card Readers Gas stations have until October 2020 to install chip readers. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27Published 2 days ago