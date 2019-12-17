Airplane Bathrooms May Have To Become More Accessible 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published Airplane Bathrooms May Have To Become More Accessible Airlines may be required to provide toilets on single-aisle aircraft that are accessible to the disabled. 0

