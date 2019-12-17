Global  

Second trailer drops for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Second trailer drops for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Second trailer drops for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The sequel to the hit 1986 movie sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell Val Kilmer also returns as Tom "Iceman".
