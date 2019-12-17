Zozulya is not a Nazi, says his representative

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (DECEMBER 15, 2019) (FORTA - NO USE SPAIN) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ALBACETE COACH LUIS MIGUEL RAMIS SAYING: "We had the unconsitional support from the league, the federation and in the the end the decision was made by all of us." MADRID, SPAIN (DECEMBER 15, 2019) (FORTA - NO USE SPAIN) 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ROMAN ZOZULYA'S REPRESENTATIVE VLADIMIR KUZMENKO SAYING: "Absolutely not (he isn't a Nazi) and the truth is these are questions that tire me because it's not true and you get to a point where you don't even know what to say to people to tell them it is not like that.

STORY: The Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) has expressed support for Albacete forward Roman Zozulya after his side's game against Rayo Vallecano was abandoned on Sunday (December 15) due to offensive chanting by the home fans, who accused the Ukrainian of being a Nazi.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that Rayo fans sang "Zozulya you are a Nazi" and used offensive language towards the striker who had a short-lived spell at the club in 2017.

Zolzulya's representative Vladimir Kuzmenko the press the Ukrainian player was not a Nazi and that the media had spun his words when he described himself as patriot.

Zozulya joined Rayo on loan in February 2017, but completed only one training session with the club, whose fans accused him of belonging to the far-right movement in his home country.

He returned to his parent club Betis before joining Albacete.

The Ukraine international has denied ever belonging to a far-right group.

