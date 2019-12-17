Global  

Manchester United v Colchester: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Colchester, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to progress to his first semi-final as United boss.
