Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Frozen 2' becomes Disney's sixth billion dollar film

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
'Frozen 2' becomes Disney's sixth billion dollar film

'Frozen 2' becomes Disney's sixth billion dollar film

The highly anticipated sequel now joins the ranks of 'Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.798 billion), ’Captain Marvel’ ($1.13 billion), ‘Toy Story 4’ ($1.07billion) and ‘Aladdin’ ($1.05 billion).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoapOperaSpy

SOS/CTS/HH Frozen 2 Becomes Disney's Sixth Billion-Dollar Movie of 2019 @celebratesoaps https://t.co/MkgfZyieZX #Frozen2 #Disney 1 day ago

celebratesoaps

CelebratingTheSoaps Frozen 2 Becomes Disney’s Sixth Billion-Dollar Movie of 2019 https://t.co/V360mT6E4e https://t.co/o7L3wsDewh 1 day ago

claudiosutiono

Claudio RT @ComicBookNOW: FROZEN 2 becomes sixth DISNEY movie to cross a billion at the box office this year: https://t.co/jJYIdWlUp9 https://t.co… 1 day ago

claudiosutiono

Claudio RT @TheDisInsider: ‘Frozen 2’ Becomes The Sixth Disney Film of 2019 To Cross $ 1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office https://t.co/wFCJdBtB7m 1 day ago

RealFlow4life

Omoremi Costa RT @popcornandreels: Frozen 2 becomes the sixth Disney release to pass $1 billion at the box office this year - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McB… 3 days ago

popcornandreels

popcornandreels Frozen 2 becomes the sixth Disney release to pass $1 billion at the box office this year - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with… https://t.co/m7PCE7kf9I 4 days ago

ComicStyleGeek

Comic Style Geek Frozen 2 makes Disney the first studio to earn $10 billion at the global box office in a single year. Frozen II Bec… https://t.co/F2dkSc9EPy 5 days ago

epkdaily

Entertainment Pakistan #Latest: #Frozen2 Becomes The Sixth #Disney Film To Hit 1 Billion Globally! https://t.co/iVcW1zHqmb 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.