'Frozen 2' becomes Disney's sixth billion dollar film 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 'Frozen 2' becomes Disney's sixth billion dollar film The highly anticipated sequel now joins the ranks of 'Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.798 billion), ’Captain Marvel’ ($1.13 billion), ‘Toy Story 4’ ($1.07billion) and ‘Aladdin’ ($1.05 billion). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this SOS/CTS/HH Frozen 2 Becomes Disney's Sixth Billion-Dollar Movie of 2019 @celebratesoaps https://t.co/MkgfZyieZX #Frozen2 #Disney 1 day ago CelebratingTheSoaps Frozen 2 Becomes Disney’s Sixth Billion-Dollar Movie of 2019 https://t.co/V360mT6E4e https://t.co/o7L3wsDewh 1 day ago Claudio RT @ComicBookNOW: FROZEN 2 becomes sixth DISNEY movie to cross a billion at the box office this year: https://t.co/jJYIdWlUp9 https://t.co… 1 day ago Claudio RT @TheDisInsider: ‘Frozen 2’ Becomes The Sixth Disney Film of 2019 To Cross $ 1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office https://t.co/wFCJdBtB7m 1 day ago Omoremi Costa RT @popcornandreels: Frozen 2 becomes the sixth Disney release to pass $1 billion at the box office this year - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McB… 3 days ago popcornandreels Frozen 2 becomes the sixth Disney release to pass $1 billion at the box office this year - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with… https://t.co/m7PCE7kf9I 4 days ago Comic Style Geek Frozen 2 makes Disney the first studio to earn $10 billion at the global box office in a single year. Frozen II Bec… https://t.co/F2dkSc9EPy 5 days ago Entertainment Pakistan #Latest: #Frozen2 Becomes The Sixth #Disney Film To Hit 1 Billion Globally! https://t.co/iVcW1zHqmb 5 days ago