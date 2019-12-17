Did the right person win the Strictly 2019 final?
For the last episode of the series, Entertainment Correspondent Kimberley Bond and Radio Times magazine’s Commissioning Editor Frances Taylor discuss the finale, get ready for the Christmas special and start looking ahead to 2020.For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en