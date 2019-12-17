Did the right person win the Strictly 2019 final?

For the last episode of the series, Entertainment Correspondent Kimberley Bond and Radio Times magazine’s Commissioning Editor Frances Taylor discuss the finale, get ready for the Christmas special and start looking ahead to 2020.For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en



Tweets about this Billie Lusk @stephenwpatrick @DrJenGunter @CBSNews So, as a lay person, do I have it right that addiction requires specific beh… https://t.co/ifrEtjpiTo 1 day ago fai. I seen a***who acted all tough talking about “on sight” on twitter, in person.. walked right next to her on pur… https://t.co/qfgZ8zyTcQ 1 day ago Salmon Skin Roll RT @moonlitjungoo: 『Dear Diary — jikook au』 Jungkook and Jimin have been bffs for almost their entire life, Jungkook recording it in his d… 1 day ago Bharat Patel @kajal_jaihind You are right. It must be considered as very seriously violence. The concerned person must be strict… https://t.co/AfDUMNueYs 2 days ago Nana Kwesi RT @lady_baaba: The next Decade is Strictly God’s plan... 1. Attaining higher Educational Levels ❗️ 2. I’m Getting Employed with sufficien… 2 days ago The Lady Baaba The next Decade is Strictly God’s plan... 1. Attaining higher Educational Levels ❗️ 2. I’m Getting Employed with s… https://t.co/O2CwjL0aDt 2 days ago Aqua @theabigailmae My wife and I started seeing each other strictly on the premise of just being***partners. Then we… https://t.co/oqAUAwabQI 2 days ago Hannah Black RT @Thiccfit: Reimagine... Lover of fashion, designer and mode I prefer continuous RP, hopefully not strictly***based. Will try and resp… 2 days ago