Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage

J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage

J.J.

Abrams remains stunned by the "weirdly miraculous" discovery of unseen footage featuring Carrie Fisher that enabled her character to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage https://t.co… 21 hours ago

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage https://t.co/7s1BJuaT8A https://t.co/1ZoL3fERXB 2 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage… https://t.co/vGQMiOcO4H 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.