Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Camila Cabello says 'most important relationship' is with herself

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Camila Cabello says 'most important relationship' is with herself

Camila Cabello says 'most important relationship' is with herself

'Senorita' hitmaker Camila Cabello explains the "most important relationship" she has is the one with herself.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBlac58575496

The Black Shadow RT @ETCanada: .@Camila_Cabello shares how #Romance has helped her grow https://t.co/rdYYDZtGmF 17 hours ago

sil21906171

@biyourselfnow RT @DailyMailCeleb: Camila Cabello says her boyfriend Shawn Mendes is 'the most transparent, honest person' she's ever met https://t.co/UYE… 1 day ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Camila's most important relationship is with herself https://t.co/KGZTM1PsWn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.