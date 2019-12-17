Global  

Research finds crocodiles can gallop like horses

Galloping is a graceful movement usually associated with horses, not crocodiles which are better known for clambering across the ground.

But researchers have found that more species of crocodiles can gallop than previously thought.

However, other members of the crocodilian family, alligators and caiman, do not have the same range of movement, and can only manage a trot.

Despite this, crocodiles and alligators rack up the same top of speed of about 11 miles per hour.
