JetBlue Park in need of repairs

At Tuesday's Lee County Commissioners meeting, the board is expected to talk about just how much more money is needed to repair JetBlue Park.
ALSO HAPPENING AT TODAY'SCOMMISSIONERS MEETING-- THEBOARD IS EXPECTED TO TALK ABOUTJUST HOW MUCH *MORE MONEY ISNEEDED TO REPAIR JETBLUE PARK.THE ENGINEERING FIRM IN CHARGEOF THE REPAIRS SAYS...ADDITIONAL PROBLEMS NEED TO BEFIXED.THE ADDITIONS WIL ADD130-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THEBUDGET.IT'LL COST 1-POINT-6 MILL




