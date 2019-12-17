Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Fans and stars, including Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, were in attendance for the premiere of the ninth and final installment of the 'Star Wars' saga.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Galactic stars past and present celebrated the end of the Skywalker family's saga on Monday... It was the world premier of the latest Star Wars film... the ninth episode, called 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

And it seems for cast, crew and fans the idea of an end is bittersweet.

Oscar Isaac plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron: (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, OSCAR ISAAC, SAYING: "I know that in the days to come, I'm going to mourn that we won't be getting together and making these wild movies again but at the moment it feels quite celebratory." When the movie opens this week in theaters, it wraps up an epic story that began with the 1977 original.

Director JJ Abrams: (SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR, JJ ABRAMS, SAYING: "we definitely want to make sure audiences feel in their minds like with any ending that hopefully moves you that it can mean the opening of other doors but we designed this movie very much to be the end of the saga." The latest film trilogy has been all about passing the torch to a new generation of heroes and villains.

That hasn't always been easy for fans.

But.... walking out of the theater... this movie's first viewers seemed happy: (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUDIENCE MEMBER, KATIE WILSON, SAYING: "You absolutely cannot describe this film.

It honestly completely blew my mind.

I was not expecting all the different twists and turns.

You think one thing's going to be happening and something else completely different happens and just the action was so...incredible." (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUDIENCE MEMBER, LAMARR WILSON, SAYING: "I'm still blown away.

I haven't processed the whole movie yet." With the premier wrapped up anyone looking to go in unspoiled once fans do start talking may need to stay off the Internet.

At least until they see it themselves after December 18th.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hooxho

Zaabyo Hooxho STAR WARS Rise of Skywalker Movie Poster CAST SIGNED Premiere Adam Driver Kylo ( 63 Bids ) #STAR #WARS #Rise https://t.co/jdL0zIn22m 18 hours ago

Beradin_Dowern

Beradin Dowern STAR WARS Rise of Skywalker Movie Poster CAST SIGNED Premiere Adam Driver Kylo ( 33 Bids ) #STAR #WARS #Rise https://t.co/3hdsEqPwVl 1 day ago

puilte

Deayla Puilte STAR WARS Rise of Skywalker Movie Poster CAST SIGNED Premiere Adam Driver Kylo ( 33 Bids ) #STAR #WARS #Rise https://t.co/vXVrDBIg3X 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot [Video]Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot

Actress Billie Lourd stood in for her late mum Carrie Fisher to shoot an emotional scene as iconic character Princess Leia for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office [Video]'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.