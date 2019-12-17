Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Galactic stars past and present celebrated the end of the Skywalker family's saga on Monday... It was the world premier of the latest Star Wars film... the ninth episode, called 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

And it seems for cast, crew and fans the idea of an end is bittersweet.

Oscar Isaac plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron: (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, OSCAR ISAAC, SAYING: "I know that in the days to come, I'm going to mourn that we won't be getting together and making these wild movies again but at the moment it feels quite celebratory." When the movie opens this week in theaters, it wraps up an epic story that began with the 1977 original.

Director JJ Abrams: (SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR, JJ ABRAMS, SAYING: "we definitely want to make sure audiences feel in their minds like with any ending that hopefully moves you that it can mean the opening of other doors but we designed this movie very much to be the end of the saga." The latest film trilogy has been all about passing the torch to a new generation of heroes and villains.

That hasn't always been easy for fans.

But.... walking out of the theater... this movie's first viewers seemed happy: (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUDIENCE MEMBER, KATIE WILSON, SAYING: "You absolutely cannot describe this film.

It honestly completely blew my mind.

I was not expecting all the different twists and turns.

You think one thing's going to be happening and something else completely different happens and just the action was so...incredible." (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUDIENCE MEMBER, LAMARR WILSON, SAYING: "I'm still blown away.

I haven't processed the whole movie yet." With the premier wrapped up anyone looking to go in unspoiled once fans do start talking may need to stay off the Internet.

At least until they see it themselves after December 18th.