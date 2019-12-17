Global  

Bills Draft Tee Higgins

Bills Draft Tee Higgins
Tweets about this

DonBurt_sports

Don Burt @TCBILLS_Astro Astro, I’m sure it will change 20 times by the time the draft comes around but as of right now Lavis… https://t.co/u3k9kCXuV3 7 hours ago

sethcook1999

Seth Cook @TheBillsGuys @BuFFanatics @BuffaloBills If the Bills want to draft a y’all receiver they need to get Tee Higgins 12 hours ago

jlw30th

Jason Williams RT @TheBillsWire: Wait, what? @pff_bills have the #Bills selecting a wide receiver from...Clemson... in their latest 2020 mock draft: https… 14 hours ago

markantony79

Mark Antony RT @TheBillsWire: PFF 2020 mock draft sends WR Tee Higgins to Bills https://t.co/1EORRsyPsz 22 hours ago

TheBillsWire

TheBillsWire PFF 2020 mock draft sends WR Tee Higgins to Bills https://t.co/1EORRsyPsz 1 day ago

LJlab226

Jesus Laboy @REALRICO_BF Getting WR Laviska Shenault would be cool or a WR like the 6'4" Tee Higgins. Drafting a DE is definite… https://t.co/sL379oM5mZ 2 days ago

TheBillsWire

TheBillsWire Wait, what? @pff_bills have the #Bills selecting a wide receiver from...Clemson... in their latest 2020 mock draft: https://t.co/Rc0C4pwoM8 2 days ago

ItsMe_R_D

x- ItsMe_R_D RT @PFF_Bills: In the @PFF 2020 Mock Draft the #Bills select WR Tee Higgins from Clemson; do you agree with our predictions? #Bills #BillsM… 5 days ago

