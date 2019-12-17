Global  

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.
