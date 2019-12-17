Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

netflix

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
netflix

netflix

Netflix has a secret weapon in its ongoing battle to reign supreme in the world of streaming content and keeping viewers' eyeballs, and it's not Jennifer Aniston - or Sandra Bullock either.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India’s government allegedly fueled a bogus campaign to garner support by offering ‘free Netflix’

Last week, leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)  of India tweeted out a toll-free number...
The Next Web - Published

Golden Globe 2020 winners: Netflix takes a back seat in a night full of surprises

Golden Globe 2020 winners: Netflix takes a back seat in a night full of surprisesThe Golden Globe Awards kicked off a new decade of awards shows with a series of surprising wins in...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

viviharya

viviharya RT @RodiNaHellcat: Look like H&M advertising https://t.co/mO1tEx9bqh 37 seconds ago

crispliner

Feelings RT @premiumfeels: NOW AVAILABLE!🔊🔊 👉SPOTIFY PREMIUM 👉NETFLIX PREMIUM DM US TO AVAIL 👌💯 https://t.co/TwdkzwJOen 38 seconds ago

mochimowo

Kʀɪs RT @yutawwx: “The untamed (cql/mdzs) is a chinese drama based around two characters, wei wuxian and lan wangji, who are soulmates. There ar… 38 seconds ago

Shully21423032

The Fox RT @Amybetxhs: just let you know that everytime I say something like:"omg lucas are you ok?" i am joking, i'm being sarcastic. btw if AB pu… 40 seconds ago

KeanuMaui

The Stark Effect RT @megbasham: And #rickygervais ends night w/ final brutal jab. Introducing Sandra Bullock: “Our next presenter starred in Netflix's Bird… 40 seconds ago

Yurwcce

𝓽𝓮𝔃𝔃𝔂 𝓖𝓲𝓻𝓵❣️ RT @_NellaRose: I Netflix and chill with myself better than with anybody else 😂😂 41 seconds ago

KingMcCain14

T Pls don’t let this OT shift be busy smh I’m tryna watch Netflix allllll shift 43 seconds ago

teaaaxswft

taylor swift // L💘VER RT @TSwiftNZ: 🏆 | Taylor Swift was announced as “The Star of the Netflix Documentary: Miss Americana” #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/53lsILsZ3y 43 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

One week until Oscar noms: Here's what’s available on Netflix [Video]One week until Oscar noms: Here's what’s available on Netflix

While the Oscar nominations might be one week away, they did reveal what's on their shortlist, and here's what you can stream now.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Asa Butterfield promises more embarrassing scenes in Sex Education's new series [Video]Asa Butterfield promises more embarrassing scenes in Sex Education's new series

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield said he has a lot more embarrasing scenes in the new season of Sex Education after admitting he got away with it in the first series. The actor, 22, who stars as the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.