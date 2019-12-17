A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit score is. In fact, even of those who have checked their credit score, a whopping 46 percent haven't done so in over two months. A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with LendingPoint examined the credit score knowledge and lending habits of 2,000 Americans and uncovered 71 percent of those studied are totally unaware of the various ramifications associated with a bad credit score. However, people do understand, generally, that a low credit score does impact their quality of life. Seventy-four percent say a low or bad credit score prevents someone from the life they want to live. Turns out, 44 percent didn't know that higher rates and more restrictive terms on any approved loans can accompany a poor credit score. In addition, 54 percent go on to say a low credit score can make getting approved for a loan difficult while a further 48 percent reveal a low credit score can cause them trouble getting a job or security clearance. In fact, seven in 10 of those studied say they have personally felt held back in life because of a poor credit score. "These findings are sobering. There is no doubt, access to credit creates upward mobility and traditional lending relies almost exclusively on credit scores. People can't solve access if they don't know what is holding them back" stated spokesperson for LendingPoint. For 45 percent of those studied, a low credit score meant they were denied for a loan while a further 43 percent experienced higher rates and more restrictive terms on approved loans. Not to mention, a staggering 41 percent revealed their bad credit caused them trouble renting an apartment. Of those who have ever rented an apartment, three in five say they were unaware that their credit score would even affect whether or not their application would be approved. And that's not all that surprised renters. A whopping 55 percent didn't know renting an apartment would involve others looking at their credit score while a further 51 percent had no idea that they may need a guarantor if their credit score is too low to get an apartment. "Your credit score is like an adult report card and unfortunately grades you on how close you live to the boomer pattern of college to credit cards to long term job to car loan to mortgage. If that's not you, credit scores often fail you." "In order to tell proper credit stories, you need more data from more sources. Creditworthiness is not a single number -- it is the product of hundreds if not thousands of decisions and behaviors that we now have the tech to decipher" added spokesperson for LendingPoint. It turns out, Americans are living in a perpetual loop of bad credit because they are unaware of the various factors that play a role in either increasing or decreasing their credit score. A befuddling 66 percent of those studied assume age is a factor in determining one's credit score while a further 77 percent wrongly assume having high balances on their credit card while paying them off on time won't hurt their credit score. And that's not all that Americans wrongly believe when it comes to credit scores. Eighty-three percent of those surveyed wrongly think they have to keep a balance on their credit card to improve their credit. It's these wrong assumptions that leave the eight in 10 who are either passively or actively trying to improve their credit score in a cycle of poor credit. Spokesperson for LendingPoint added: "Consumers need to understand how credit impacts their future -- but also, they need to realize the power they hold to change that future." "A lower credit score doesn't necessarily trap consumers in a perpetual cycle of poor credit. For 40 years, FICO was the only tool lenders had. By over-relying on credit scores, traditional lending overlooks a lot of creditworthy people who deserve better access to money. In the US, nearly 50 million people fall into this category, with credit scores ranging from 580 to 720. Below 700, lenders tend to lump borrowers together and label them all 'subprime'. The good news is, today we can use data and technology to understand your full credit story, not just your credit score. That means people who previously may have experienced limited access to credit have more options, and more responsible lending choices that can help them build a stronger financial profile" added spokesperson for LendingPoint. 0

