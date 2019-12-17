Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason

The three-judge panel found Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution.



Tweets about this A. Melancon RT @AFunnyValentine: THAT'S what I'm talking about❗ TOUGH JUSTICE for traitors. #DeepStateCoup #IranDeal #UraniumOne #ClintonCrimeFamily… 11 seconds ago Gus Calabrese cnnbrk: Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for h… https://t.co/e1KkKweJ8r 2 minutes ago 🇨🇦CANADIANQANON⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 Pakistan's former president sentenced to death for treason Pervez Musharraf, the former army general who seized pow… https://t.co/ivzdOMBzll 8 minutes ago Becca Ray RT @cnnbrk: Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason followin… 14 minutes ago Glen Runowski RT @Jordan_Sather_: A former president of Pakistan is facing justice for treason. K now do America. https://t.co/Tdx6b0HLOP 15 minutes ago WACONZY Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high trea… https://t.co/f2BHGZg5D1 16 minutes ago MyNBC5 Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason https://t.co/CWF8Or2qMP https://t.co/O4dls6Yg48 17 minutes ago Sunshine Boy 🇮🇳 RT @LillyMaryPinto: Former Pakistan President & military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treaso… 18 minutes ago