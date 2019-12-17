Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason

Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason

The three-judge panel found Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bulletsmama1

A. Melancon RT @AFunnyValentine: THAT'S what I'm talking about❗ TOUGH JUSTICE for traitors. #DeepStateCoup #IranDeal #UraniumOne #ClintonCrimeFamily… 11 seconds ago

Gusto_Live

Gus Calabrese cnnbrk: Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for h… https://t.co/e1KkKweJ8r 2 minutes ago

CANADIANQANON1

🇨🇦CANADIANQANON⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 Pakistan's former president sentenced to death for treason Pervez Musharraf, the former army general who seized pow… https://t.co/ivzdOMBzll 8 minutes ago

BeccaRay91

Becca Ray RT @cnnbrk: Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason followin… 14 minutes ago

GRunowski

Glen Runowski RT @Jordan_Sather_: A former president of Pakistan is facing justice for treason. K now do America. https://t.co/Tdx6b0HLOP 15 minutes ago

Waconzy

WACONZY Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high trea… https://t.co/f2BHGZg5D1 16 minutes ago

MyNBC5

MyNBC5 Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason https://t.co/CWF8Or2qMP https://t.co/O4dls6Yg48 17 minutes ago

singpuri

Sunshine Boy 🇮🇳 RT @LillyMaryPinto: Former Pakistan President & military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treaso… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.