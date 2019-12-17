It's been over 20 years since the federal government has funded gun violence prevention research.



Tweets about this SumofAllPartsEqual 🧟‍♀️🌎🍔🍕🌮🧀 RT @BombshellDAILY: $1.37 TRILLION BIPARTISAN SPENDING BILL WILL PASS Gargantuan spending bill, funds new gun research, and the critical he… 2 hours ago Karen Gruber Bipartisan Spending Bill To Fund Gun Safety Research https://t.co/tkKmrirx2r via @newsy 4 hours ago KRNV Both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are claiming victory after the House of Representatives passed a spe… https://t.co/dnMh0BnXSM 8 hours ago Kristen Wilson USA TODAY: House votes to fund gun violence research for first time in 20 years https://t.co/8iLd1MvMMq 8 hours ago 🚔 Robb Gil RT @SydneyKGBT: The House of Representatives has passed a spending bill that will fund the government until September 2020.⬇️ Some of the f… 10 hours ago 99.44% Pure ADOS🇺🇲 "The bill to fund defense-related depts passed on a 280-138 vote. The other, to fund non-defense agencies and exten… https://t.co/0D3lwxuber 11 hours ago FOX Baltimore House passes spending bill to fund government through Sept. 2020; includes $25M to study gun violence; keeps border… https://t.co/X11T0QI26C 12 hours ago Sydney Hernandez The House of Representatives has passed a spending bill that will fund the government until September 2020.⬇️ Some… https://t.co/lpwVqm8CAs 12 hours ago