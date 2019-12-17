Court sets Curtis Flowers' bond at $250,000

A judge granted curtis flowers a bond after being tried six times for the same crime.

49-year-old curtis flowers was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at tardy furniture store in winona.

The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state supreme court.

The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the u.s. supreme court .

Judge joseph loper gave flowers a 250-thousand dollar bond and ordered flowers to wear an ankle monitor judge loper also gave the state a stern warning for not following the orders of the us supreme court.

The nation's highest court through out flowers conviction and sentenced.

And ordered the state to decide whether or not flowers should get a seventh trial according to judge loper the state hasn't filed any motions in the case since the supreme