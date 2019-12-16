Mid-Morning With Aundrea - 12/16/19 Part 2

Former new england patriots star rob gronkowski - gronk as we know him - disappointed countless fans back in march when he took early retirement from the n-f-l.

But he has his reasons - as he explains to reena ninan: reena ninan: 10:36:21 --what's your strategy when you put together a puzzle gronkowski: 10:36:23 so-- so i started off with the borders first.

And then i started going by the colors./ when i started getting pieces together, you know, started figuring out strategies, how to go quicker, how to figure it out, it just started clicking.

Sot nfl : third and ird and long for new england vo: rob gronkowski knows something about making things click.

Nfl sot: gronkowski, he's got it!

-for nine seasons he was a huge star for the new england patriots&.catching touch down passes from tom brady.

Nfl sot: pass...what a catch, gronkowski touchdown he won 3 super bowls along the way&and at 6 foot 6, more than 260 lbs, his brusing style made him undoubtedly one the best to ever play the game &so it's a bit surprising to find him doing an intricate jigsaw puzzle& gronkowski: 10:39:10 it just lowered my stress levels just the way that, you know, i-- i was feeling.

You know, i just-- you know, just always anxious, al-- always going.

And i just needed to finally find some downtime to just relax vo: well, now he has all the downtime he wants-earlier this year, at just 29&rob gronkowski&retired.

Walking away from football to focus on his physical and mental health& gronkowski: 10:45:06 /you know, before i was just kinda foggy a little bit.

10:46:33 i knew that f-- you know, football was, you know, doing all that, all the damage/ i just knew i had to get away from the game of football and-- and start walking on-- on my mental well- being, for sure.

Vo: part of his new life is events like this fitness competition in tampa rob: if anybody needs any lotion rubbed on em let me know we met up with rob, his father gordy and his brothers...four of the gronkowski boys played in the nfl while the oldest gordie jr. played professional baseball.

Reena ninan: 00:16:17 what was it like growing up for you guys?

Glenn: 00:16:24 you wanna see?

Rob: 00:16:24 oh, sorry.

00:16:26 rob: 00:16:26 oh, my-- dad, tell him to calm it down.

Vo: the gronkowski's are very aware of their wild and fun loving reputation, but gordie senior says that image is only part of the story& reena ninan: 00:18:34 when people think gronkowski family, they think athletics, sports, nfl.

But you're saying that academics mattered.

Gordy senior: 00:18:43 yeah, academics was always first.

I mean, we actually said, "hey, you're no going to play in the game if you don't get this done."

Vo:that discipline translated into success on an off the field for all of the boys rob has had a hand in countless side ventures- endorsing products&.appea ring in movies&.and even a new sports game show on cbs& his party loving persona- "gronk is everywhere diane walters: 14:52:32 he was always upbeat and positive.&there were so many times that he drove me crazy.

Vo: his mother, diane walters says that gronk, has always been gronk &.

/ like-- i had the five of 'em and he was the character.

Reena ninan: 14:36:47 .

What was it like raising five boys who were-- were they always into sports?

Diane walters: 14:36:52 you know, i almost don't remember.

It, like, was such a blur.

Yes, we did football, basketball, baseball, hockey.

They did golf.

Vo: and when all her sons went pro, she watched them on tv&sometimes with a lump in her throat diane walters: 14:40:16 --thing is people don't realize-- and-- and to this day, i still, like-- as soon as somethin' happens on tv, i go, "oh my gosh his poor mother."

As soon as i see somebody hurt because i know i was in the situation over, and over, and over / nfl sot: tackle came in very low and gronkowski is hurt as you can see by the look on his face gordie senior: 00:26:02 oh, it's terrible.

It was terrible to watch.

/you focus on your son the whole time.

/and then if you see him get hit, and then you're just like, "please, get up.

You know, so it's-- it's tough.

It's really tough./ 00:26:21 / don't get me cryin'.

Nfl sot: they're gonna check on him he got up a little woozy vo: during his years in the nfl rob gronkowski sustained a laundry list of injuries-by his count, 20 or more concussions& nfl sot: definitley a little wobbly so after yet another injury during the last superbowl- which his team won-he walked off the field for good& gronk: 14:17:23 /i just wasn't feeling like myself anymore.

It's-- that's basically the main reason./the lifestyle all caught up to me, and i was just fighting my way through the last two years./14:17:47 it wasn't enjoyable anymore.

Reena ninan: 14:18:02 when you say, you felt like you were fighting at it, what was the it?

What were you fighting at?

Gronk: 14:18:06 like, my body.

My mind, mentally and physically, you know, just fighting every day to get through./ gronk: i just love the juice vo: now his fight is to put his body back together again& rob: this is turmeric right here from shots of fresh turmeric and ginger& reena ninan: 10:07:19 oh my gosh.

It's like woo.

Oh.

Wow.

Did you just down that-- dan gronkowski: 10:07:25 that's a good way to start your morning.

Reena ninan: 10:07:27 my whole mouth is burning to physical therapy and training and those jigsaw puzzles---which he says are an important piece of his recovory& 10:39:27 and-- just started improving my, you know, pr-- problem-solving skills too on top of it./' it was crazy.

My brain was just clicking.

It was just going.

It was all on wheels.

Vo: the risk of traumatic brain injuries that nfl players face is well documented&and gronkowski is very aware of the realities& gronk: 14:36:37 / if you go look at a picture of me literally from seven months ago, my head is, like, swollen14:38:34 /, i was feelin' back here, and i had, like-- like, i'm talkin', like, liquid just on my brain./i had a lump on my head, like, liquid on my brain.

And you felt it, and you could push it in, like a jelly donut reena ninan: 14:38:58 that just freaks me out, hearing you say that?

Gronk: 14:39:42 i mean, i'm not, you know, i'm not sitting here saying every day, i'm wakin' up and feelin' unbelievable.

But i'm saying, like, from where i was, i'm improvin' a lot every week, and if i stay on the right track, i keep on improving.

Vo: despite the painful cost of playing, he's quick to defend game of football&thoug h he does have one suggestion to make it safer---have every player sit out one game a year.

/ 14:51:03 just to give 'em an extra week of recovery, i mean, 'cause it's a vicious game, you know./and let me tell you, one extra week of rest is-- is huge.

Rob: alright lets see it!

Woah!

Vo: as for himself, rob gronkowski says he's happy with the changes he's made in his life as he continues to put the pieces back together.

Reena ninan: 14:56:14 / what are you most proudest of in your road to recovery?

Gronk: 14:56:23 just the steps i make-- every week/ i'm just keepin' on fighting.

Just keep on going-- keep on doing the right things14:57:08 / get myself feelin' good again and go back out and enjoy myself.

