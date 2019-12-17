Global  

Daimler seeks control of China JV - sources

Daimler seeking to buy a majority stake in its Chinese operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Chinese investors tighten their grip on the German carmaker.

David Pollard reports.
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler is, according to sources, seeking to buy a majority, controlling stake in its Chinese operations .... And has been exploring options to raise its share from 49 to 75 per cent.

For Mercedes, its cars are big business in China.

Over half a million were sold in what is the world's largest car market in the first nine months of this year.

And together with local carmaker BAIC, it makes them there through Beijing Benz Automotive - a highly profitable joint venture.

Tuesday's (December 17) news - reported exclusively by Reuters - comes at a time of heightened tension.

German lawmakers have been debating whether to bar China's Huawei from local 5G networks.

German companies have been looking to ease Chinese ownership restrictions.

For its part, BAIC - sources told Reuters in a report on Monday - wants to double its stake in Daimler - from 5 to 10 per cent.

Rival Chinese carmaker Geely already owns just under that amount .... If BAIC is successful, the two companies together would have a big enough stake to block significant decisions at the German firm ... Such as nominating directors or approving major investments.




