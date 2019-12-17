Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation

Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation

The potential of mass graves in Tulsa from the 1921 race massacre could mean excavation in the future.

2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more from the findings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aharkless

Andrea RT @FredTJoseph: Potential mass graves found by researchers of those murdered by white supremacists in the #TulsaRaceMassacre https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

anxietyinwords

Annie Able RT @blkresist: Potential mass graves found by researchers of those murdered by white supremacists in the Tulsa Race Massacre. https://t.co/… 25 minutes ago

MaryLittleton

“She opened that fresh mouth of hers” May 31, 1921, a white mob leveled Greenwood (Tulsa), one of the richest black communities in the US, killed approx… https://t.co/GCzF6hy47J 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.