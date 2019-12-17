Global  

Serie A criticised for using monkey paintings in anti-racism campaign | #TheCube

Serie A criticised for using monkey paintings in anti-racism campaign | #TheCube

Serie A criticised for using monkey paintings in anti-racism campaign | #TheCube

Italian clubs AS Roma and AC Milan say they were “very surprised" by the lack of communication and do not believe "this is the right way" to tackle racism.View on euronews
