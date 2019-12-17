Global  

Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

In 2009 the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore, injuring six of the team.

This footage was filmed on December 14.
