Pro-impeachment rally scheduled at Redding City Hall

Pro-impeachment rally scheduled at Redding City HallHappening this week, national politics is taking on a local angle.
January 9th... with acting white house chief of staff mick mulvaney and former national security advisor john bolton as witnesses.

("cbs face the nation") super burned in (sot: senator lindsey graham/ (r) south carolina 1:01-1:06) "get this thing over with.

I have clearly made up my mind."

"i don't need any witnesses."

President trump wants to call his personal lawyer rudy giuia, ai.

He was a republican until he came out in favor of the inquiry.

Happening this week - national politics is taking on a local angle.

A pro impeachment rally is scheduled tuesday at redding city hall.

It's part of the nationwide "nobody is above the law" rallies, this week.

Activists say they will demand the house of representatives fulfills its constitutional duty... by impeaching donald trump.

The rally takes place at 5:30 at redding city hall




