Fallout from Boeing production halt

Shares of Boeing and its main suppliers fell Tuesday after the planemaker said it would halt 737 MAX production.

And as Fred Katayama reports, Southwest Airlines said it&apos;ll push back cancellations of MAX flights to mid-April.
