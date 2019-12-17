Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

You Can Win $500 Taking Selfies With Christmas Trees In Ottawa

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
You Can Win $500 Taking Selfies With Christmas Trees In Ottawa

You Can Win $500 Taking Selfies With Christmas Trees In Ottawa

Smile for the camera!

The #WhereHolidaySpiritLives Instagram Contest gives you a chance to show your holiday spirit and potentially win 1 of 3 $500 gift cards by taking a photo with one of three magical Christmas trees.

Tag along with Soheil and discover the magical locations filled with sparkling holiday decor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dn41992

Darryl Nguyen Great job on your last reporting @CatherineCTV, I want to say thank you for all your hard work, @ctvottawa won’t be… https://t.co/gKL8USQ7hY 7 hours ago

El_Deano

Dean Kawamura Taking some #selfies with Snowman, Christmas Tree, and Reindeer during the Salvation Army’s #FourCornerChallenge… https://t.co/SdPSNayRH1 7 hours ago

dpitlik113a

Dana Pitlik RT @WildAboutMath2: The best way to spread Christmas cheer... is taking selfies with some elfies! #sd113a #rvican @PrincipalLynch @APBurkha… 15 hours ago

MarinaTheatre1

Marina Theatre RT @RosannePriest: When you're casually Christmas shopping, and you walk past a #ginormous version of yourself, it's obligatory #selfietime… 15 hours ago

RosannePriest

Rosanne Priest When you're casually Christmas shopping, and you walk past a #ginormous version of yourself, it's obligatory… https://t.co/Z6p4u1EHrP 15 hours ago

NarcityCanada

Narcity Canada Run like Rudolph, the contest closes tomorrow! https://t.co/n2IJrZeyFs #canada #canadian #news 15 hours ago

CorbynThoughts

CorbynThoughts He "was taking selfies with young people" They're sacking people over Christmas in the labour party offices becaus… https://t.co/BTKX8kc8W5 17 hours ago

WildAboutMath2

Jamie Henry The best way to spread Christmas cheer... is taking selfies with some elfies! #sd113a #rvican @PrincipalLynch… https://t.co/raAUjBmZQX 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.