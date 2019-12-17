Out of control megayacht RIPS control room off of bridge in Sint Maarten

A bridge worker had a lucky escape when a yacht ripped his control room off a bridge in Sint Maarten on Sunday (December 6).

Eyewitness video shows the moment the near 86m-long Feadship-built superyacht Ecstasea, which was first owned by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, crashed into a bridge in Simpson Bay Lagoon.

During the 3:00 pm bridge opening, an open observation platform on the Ecstasea tore into the structure, forcing the booth to fall into the water below.

Superyachts captain Tim Jones captured the dramatic moment of impact and posting the footage to Facebook, Jones captioned it: "So I decided to go to the St Maarten yacht club for a quiet lunch, Then this happened!" He told Newsflare: "The yacht was struggling to get a straight line through the bridge and the bow door took out the bridge operators booth.

"I was watching the yacht come in and I could see the bow moving from side to side far too much, I got my camera out because I thought they might hit and the did.

Big time." Fortunately, no one was harmed and the bridge remains fully functional.

The island, known as St.

Martin in English, is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten.