Dunn family 'devastated' US diplomat's wife is still driving

The family of Harry Dunn, who died in a road accident in August when the car of a US diplomat's wife allegedly collided with his motorcycle, have met the Foreign Secretary to call for the woman to be extradited from the USA.

Mr Dunn's father, Tim Dunn, said the family had been "shocked" by recent footage showing the woman, Ann Sacoolas, driving in the US.

Family spokesman Radd Sieger said he hoped the Crown Prosecution Service would soon issue a charge against Ms Sacoolas, who left the UK without being questioned by police following the accident.

Mr Sieger also criticised the new footage of Ms Sacoolas, and said she "must have a different kind of blood coursing through her veins".
