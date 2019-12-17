Tippecanoe County Gets New Election Security

And voter registration security in place.

Today the tippecanoe county commissioners approved a service agreement for fireeye security which is being provided as an extra level of elections security through the state.

All ninety-two counties in indiana are eligible to opt in to the extra security.

Kent kroft, the chief information officer for tippecanoe county, says this new security feature will offer 24-7 monitoring which is something the county curently doesn't have.

"the county can afford to have someone on staff from 8:00-4:30 each day.

So if something happened on friday we might not catch it till monday morning.

Whereas this software and company will notify me immediately."

The state is funding the new security through a federal grant from hava, the "help americans vote act."

Each county that opts- in to use the extra security will have s to it for the next three years.

We got some snow last