Danielle M. Smith #Heartbroken for #freelancers in #California! Vox Media to cut hundreds of freelance jobs ahead of California's AB5… https://t.co/BnU4hNPMxl 1 hour ago

connie buck RT @CaliConsNews: It takes effect on January 1, 2020 But it has already cost people jobs Vox announced 200 jobs cut https://t.co/27PCZ777… 2 hours ago

Spoooky Scary Brumby RT @cmonstah: "Contractors who wish to continue contributing can do so but “need to understand they will not be paid for future contributio… 3 hours ago

Be Happy N Smile ⭐⭐⭐ RT @AndrewHClark: This is just sad. Vox advocated for a liberal California law that was supposed to "help" freelance workers. Called it a… 3 hours ago

Levan Ramishvili Vox Media to cut hundreds of freelance jobs ahead of changes in California gig economy laws https://t.co/zpCRuZIVXY 4 hours ago

Fresh Meadows Mindy @DilleyShow Unless you live in the mismanaged state of California https://t.co/JZpGWHPvZc https://t.co/n7XjzZShGw 5 hours ago

🌹What I've Been Thinking with Marcus Cage Vox Media to cut hundreds of freelance jobs ahead of California's AB5 https://t.co/BKUtK6cTNu 5 hours ago