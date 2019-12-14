Global  

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey.

The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents.
Liverpool set to play Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup semi-final as Mexican side beat Al Sadd

Liverpool will face Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup next week. The Mexican...
Monterrey v Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum out but Virgil van Dijk fit

Virgil van Dijk will be available for Liverpool's Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey,...
Would be an honour to win Club World Cup says Flamengo boss [Video]Would be an honour to win Club World Cup says Flamengo boss

AUDIO AS INCOMING VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH FLAMENGO COACH JORGE JESUS AND AL HILAL COACH RAZVAN LUCESCU AFTER CLUB WORLD CUP SEMI FINAL SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS -

I'm the wrong person to ask - Klopp on Qatar politics [Video]I'm the wrong person to ask - Klopp on Qatar politics

Liverpool boss says he can't comment on whether Club World Cup should have gone to Doha

