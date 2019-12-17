Simple Ways to Give the Gift of Health

While you can't box up the gift of health this holiday season, sharing health-focused products to improve the lives of your loved ones is the next best thing.

This year, you can make someone's holiday by giving them the tools they need to live a healthier life.

Dr. Roshini Raj has partnered with 23andMe to share her Healthy Holiday Gift Guide, including her top gift picks for anyone and everyone on your list!