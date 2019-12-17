Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father.

Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR.

The actress’s mother, Gerda, shot her father, Charles, in June 1991 in self-defense.

My father was a very sick man.

My father was an alcoholic all my life... It was a pretty hopeless situation.

Our family was just kind of stuck in it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened.

It's unfortunately what happens when you don't get to the root of these issues.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron said her father came home with a gun and was “so drunk that he shouldn't have been able to walk.”.

Charles fired his gun into the bedroom door while Charlize and her mother were locked inside the room.

Gerda retrieved her own handgun and shot Charles in an act deemed self-defense.

I'm not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron plays Megyn Kelly in the film 'Bombshell,' which recounts Roger Ailes' sexual harassment of women at Fox News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

truthse86287366

truthseekers RT @David_Challen: Speaking out against domestic abuse, and refusing to feel ashamed, has the power to stop abuse. I’ve no doubt that high… 3 days ago

OfficialDolcify

dolcify Standing up for yourself isn’t a shame: Charlize Theron By Express News Service HYDERABAD : Recently South Africa… https://t.co/8JzbjuTaLa 1 week ago

LeoAponte_

Eduardo Aponte RT @btsadv: "This kind of violence that happens within the family is something that I share with a lot of people. I'm not ashamed to talk a… 1 week ago

AyuolManyok

motherofmaize RT @ALFLiberty: BBC News - Charlize Theron 'not ashamed' to talk about her mum killing her dad https://t.co/oSedwgI37I 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell' [Video]Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell'

Charlize Theron portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell." In an interview with NPR's Terry Gross, Theron shared that she was initially conflicted to play Kelly in the movie. "We have..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Bombshell with Margot Robbie - 'Fox Story' Clip [Video]Bombshell with Margot Robbie - "Fox Story" Clip

Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.