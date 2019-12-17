Global  

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%.

Leading the group were shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), up about 45.5% and shares of Travelcenters of America (TA) up about 24.2% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Highpoint Resources Corporation (HPR), trading up by about 13.3% and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), trading higher by about 12.2% on Tuesday.




