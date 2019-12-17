HALLMARK BACKLASH

After a public the ads were for zola, a weddin?

Planning website.

The ??o of hallmark is now apologizing and says the company is quote "committed to diversity and inclusion."

Nikki battiste is following this story.

a commercial meant to show a celebration of love

I do!

became the center of controversy after hallmark blocked it from airing on its channel.

the network removed four ads from wedding

Planning website zola that featured lesbian brides, after the conservative group "one million moms" campaigned to have them removed.

two zola ads featuring only heterosexual couples were allowed to air.



notable figures immediately weighed in.

(gfx 2 in) on twitter, ellen degeneres wrote "isn't it almost 2020?

What are you thinking?"

Democratic presidential candidate pete buttigieg tweeted "being 'family friendly' means honoring love, not censoring difference."

since its season launch on october 25th, the network says it's reached 50 million total viewers.

(sarah kate ellis// glaad president and ceo)hallmark channel in the past had not done that before.

They'd been very inclusive and diverse with their programming.

Track 6sarah kate ellis, president and ??o of the ?

???q advocacy group "glaad", says hallmark bowed to the pressure from "one million moms" without doing research on the group.

(sarah kate ellis// glaad president and ceo)they're an anti-LGBT group that only targets television and film and commercials that have lgbtq people in them.

ellis hopes this will be a lesson on the importance of representation and inclusiveness.

(sot glaad interview hallmar_clip0 00_1 @ 22:20:51:08) (sarah kate ellis// glaad president and ceo)i do think because they took responsibility they apologized and they did it quickly, that a lot of people will go back to the hallmark channel.

hallmark says it will work with glaad to better represent the LGBTQ community across its brands. we've reach out to "one million moms" about hallmark's decision and have not yet heard back.