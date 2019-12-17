6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published 6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman Scientists used a 6,000-year-old chunk of “chewing gum” to decipher a Neolithic woman’s entire genetic code and gain insights into what her life was like. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this virgiliocorrado RT @newscientist: Stone Age "chewing gum" was actually birch bark pitch used as a glue for sticking stone blades to wooden handles. Mikael… 3 minutes ago 🌎 Ojos al Saber 🌍 ‼️🔄‼️ DNA from 6000-year-old chewing gum reveals how an ancient woman lived https://t.co/LwnQCCRVOe ❗️🔄❗️… https://t.co/B1xiFYezqE 3 minutes ago mabelangulo Lo que da de sí un chicle. Nearly 6000-year-old chewing gum reveals life of ancient girl https://t.co/DzwxL1gjs0 4 minutes ago Jenniferlayne53 RT @haaretzcom: What a piece of prehistoric “chewing gum” can tell us about the entire genome of a female who lived in Denmark 5,700 years… 5 minutes ago Haaretz.com What a piece of prehistoric “chewing gum” can tell us about the entire genome of a female who lived in Denmark 5,70… https://t.co/6YDGlGMgGX 9 minutes ago LeftyDestroyer RT @EternalEnglish: It's the Dane's turn for a 'Cheddar man' moment. Not content with denying our present and future, they want to extirpat… 13 minutes ago Claudio A. Pereira Nearly 6000-year-old chewing gum reveals life of ancient girl https://t.co/84LkkMb2mw 14 minutes ago Benoit PUJOL RT @erlesen: Lola had dark hair, blues eyes and had recently been eating duck and hazelnuts. We know all of this from DNA she left in a 570… 32 minutes ago