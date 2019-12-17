Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father.

Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR.

The actress’s mother, Gerda, shot her father, Charles, in June 1991 in self-defense.

My father was a very sick man.

My father was an alcoholic all my life... It was a pretty hopeless situation.

Our family was just kind of stuck in it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened.

It's unfortunately what happens when you don't get to the root of these issues.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron said her father came home with a gun and was “so drunk that he shouldn't have been able to walk.”.

Charles fired his gun into the bedroom door while Charlize and her mother were locked inside the room.

Gerda retrieved her own handgun and shot Charles in an act deemed self-defense.

I'm not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron plays Megyn Kelly in the film 'Bombshell,' which recounts Roger Ailes' sexual harassment of women at Fox News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JulesMangoFilm

Julia K "I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise… https://t.co/Ltp3UVsgH0 4 minutes ago

venusnyota

zuhura yunus Charlize Theron 'not ashamed' to talk about her mum killing her dad https://t.co/qzjZ6zIgke 28 minutes ago

hunstuff45

hotstuff RT @PageSix: Charlize Theron ‘not ashamed’ to talk about her mom killing her father https://t.co/aZAoVVMApQ https://t.co/3JC2JQJC2f 1 hour ago

BorraezC

MAGA Patriot RT @______X____: Charlize Theron says she’s 'not ashamed' to talk about her mother killing her father https://t.co/r1LqKwG2MH ~ @CharlizeAf… 1 hour ago

ThatAshanti

GirlAshanti htshowbiz "#CharlizeTheron on her mom killing her dad in self defense: ‘Not ashamed to talk about it’… https://t.co/QFEhdMa26Q 1 hour ago

newsjsie

News JS Ireland ‘I’m not ashamed’ — Charlize Theron opens up about the night her mother killed her father https://t.co/FpGdSXNXp9 1 hour ago

CharlesTladi

Charles Tladi RT @PopCrave: Charlize Theron opens up to @NPR on the night her mother killed her father in self defense: “I'm not ashamed to talk about… 1 hour ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @htshowbiz: #CharlizeTheron on her mom killing her dad in self defense: ‘Not ashamed to talk about it’ https://t.co/LnFTzyJBOl https://t… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.