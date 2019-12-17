Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR.

The actress’s mother, Gerda, shot her father, Charles, in June 1991 in self-defense.

My father was a very sick man.

My father was an alcoholic all my life... It was a pretty hopeless situation.

Our family was just kind of stuck in it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened.

It's unfortunately what happens when you don't get to the root of these issues.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron said her father came home with a gun and was “so drunk that he shouldn't have been able to walk.”.

Charles fired his gun into the bedroom door while Charlize and her mother were locked inside the room.

Gerda retrieved her own handgun and shot Charles in an act deemed self-defense.

I'm not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it.

, Charlize Theron, via NPR.

Theron plays Megyn Kelly in the film 'Bombshell,' which recounts Roger Ailes' sexual harassment of women at Fox News