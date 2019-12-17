Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial https://t.c… 2 days ago

People Magazine SA Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial - https://t.co/fVpAtZaxYA 3 days ago

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial… https://t.co/0SM1cLpvUq 3 days ago

charles benjamin HARVEY WEINSTEIN shuffled into court hunched over a walker, but the judge wasn't joining in the pity party - The ju… https://t.co/e6GOfrFflO 1 week ago

Jacqueline Lent $25 million is a travesty! First, because Weinstein won’t have to admit guilt & second because it’s not his money.… https://t.co/2uKRtwnh32 1 week ago