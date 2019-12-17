Harry Dunn's family 'given hope' after meeting with Raab

The family of Harry Dunn say they have been given "hope" after meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab again to discuss the 19-year-old's death.

Family spokesman Radd Sieger added Mr Raab wanted suspect Anne Sacoolas to return from the US to the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn