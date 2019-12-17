Global  

Republicans & Democrats: Coming Together Over Dinner

“It’s redefining what it means to have political discussions at the dinner table.” In an age where politics often tear friends and family apart, Make America Dinner Again is a new organization doing what it can to prove we all have more in common than we think.

(Yes, even Republicans and Democrats.)
